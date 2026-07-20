Catholic World News

Vatican financial authority, Deutsche Bundesbank sign cooperation agreement

July 20, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Supervisory and Financial Information Authority (ASIF) and Germany’s central bank signed a cooperation agreement on July 17.

“By signing this memorandum of understanding, we reaffirm our shared commitment to the principles of integrity, transparency, and international cooperation,” said Burkhard Balz of Deutsche Bundesbank. “This agreement provides a framework for ongoing exchange and mutual support, reflecting our common aspiration to serve the common good through a stable and fair financial system.”

Last month, Pope Leo XIV promulgated new statutes for ASIF. Pope Benedict XVI established the Financial Information Authority in 2010; Pope Francis issued new statutes in 2013 and 2020, when he gave the body its current name.

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