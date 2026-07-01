Catholic World News

Pope approves new statutes for Vatican’s Supervisory and Financial Information Authority

July 01, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV issued a chirograph that promulgates new statutes for the Vatican’s Supervisory and Financial Information Authority (Autorità di Supervisione e Informazione Finanziaria, or ASIF).

Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, reported that evolving international financial regulations led to the new statutes.

Pope Benedict XVI established the Financial Information Authority in 2010; Pope Francis issued new statutes in 2013 and 2020, when he gave the body its current name. Pope Leo’s chirograph, dated June 25, was released on June 30.

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