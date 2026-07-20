Catholic World News

Archbishop Gallagher preaches on prayer’s power at anniversary of restoration of Ukraine’s Latin-rite hierarchy

July 20, 2026

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher marked the 35th anniversary of the restoration of the Latin-rite hierarchy in Ukraine at a solemn Mass on July 19 at the National Shrine of the Mother of God of the Scapular in Berdychiv.

After World War II, as the Soviet Union attempted to destroy the Catholic Church in Ukraine, Lviv’s Latin-rite archbishop had to shepherd his diocese from neighboring Poland. The see of Lviv was vacant from 1962 to 1991, when Pope St. John Paul II was able to restore Church structures in Ukraine.

At the July 19 Mass, Archbishop Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, prayed, “Mother of God and Mother of the Holy Scapular of Mount Carmel, we now turn to you, before the miraculous icon venerated here, with our prayer of praise to God and our supplications that He may grant us His peace.”

Recalling the prophet Elijah prophet’s prayer at Mount Carmel, Archbishop Gallagher preached that ““Elijah had already persevered through a long period of persecution by men, and he once again showed himself to be persevering and trusting to the very end. Elijah’s example therefore encourages us not to lower our arms, not to despair amid difficulties, but to remain tireless in prayer and keep our hope in God alive.”

“True and abundant graces can come only from God—like the peace for which we pray,” Archbishop Gallagher added. “The only thing God expects from us is faith, together with our righteous actions, repentance for our sins, and humble and trusting prayer.”

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