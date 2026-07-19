Catholic World News

Pope renews appeal for peace

July 19, 2026

At the conclusion of his Sunday Angelus address, delivered today at Liberty Square in Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo XIV expressed gratitude to the town’s residents, greeted various groups of pilgrims, and renewed his appeal for peace.

“We continue to follow with concern the events unfolding in various countries torn apart by war and violence,” Pope Leo said. “Let us not forget those who are suffering and dying because of these conflicts, and let us add our constant prayers to the generous efforts for peace.”

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