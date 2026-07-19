Catholic World News

God favors smallness and acts in a hidden way, Pope tells pilgrims

July 19, 2026

Pope Leo XIV told pilgrims today that “God favors smallness, a sign of his discreet love, by which he leaves us free to accept or reject him.”

The Pontiff made his remarks during his midday Angelus address (video), delivered at Liberty Square in Castel Gandolfo, as he reflected on Christ’s parables of the wheat and the weeds, the mustard seed, and the leaven in the dough (Matthew 13:24-43). Pope Leo said that God’s “love makes its presence felt even among the weeds, acts in a hidden and invisible way like the smallest of all seeds, and leavens the dough without making a sound.”

The Pope commented:

We imagine a strong and powerful God, and, unfortunately, we also model our way of being Christians and way of being the Church on this image. However, the Kingdom of God spreads even amidst the weeds, requiring us to train our vision so we can discern the good that sprouts despite the darkness of evil, and avoiding rash judgments. It comes like the smallest of seeds and thus calls for patience in accompanying these processes, so that we can recognize it in the little things of daily life and in the simplicity of ordinary existence. It grows invisibly like yeast in flour, and so we are freed from discouragement and invited to have faith even when it seems that God is absent. In fact, he is always with us, and his love is always ready to help us.

“God’s way of acting must also become the way in which we live, both as individuals and as the Church, amidst the reality that surrounds us,” Pope Leo added. “We are called to adopt a Gospel-centered approach, without hastily opposing others through arrogant judgments, without imposing ourselves through power and force, and without losing trust in God’s work.”

“Let us ask the Blessed Virgin Mary, who knew how to welcome the seed of the Word in her smallness, to sustain us on our journey and intercede for us,” he concluded.

Pope Leo then recited, in Latin, the Angelus, the Minor Doxology (three times), and the prayer for the faithful departed, before imparting his blessing.

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