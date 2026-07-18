Catholic World News

President Trump pays tribute to St. Frances Xavier Cabrini

July 18, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump issued a message for the birthday of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini, the patron saint of immigrants.

“An immigrant who proudly became a citizen of the United States, Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini cherished America as her beloved home and revered with all her heart the beauty, freedoms, and liberties that make our Nation exceptional,” the message stated. “Her tireless pursuit of the common good, her unceasing devotion to Jesus Christ, and her measureless generosity embody the very virtues that have made America the greatest force for good the world has ever known.”

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