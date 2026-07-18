Catholic World News

Ontario police investigating $450,000 in missing parish funds

July 18, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Father David Collins, O.F.M. Conv., has been removed from ministry in the Archdiocese of Kingston, Ontario, as police investigate missing parish funds.

“A review of all parish accounts extending back to 2019 has determined that over $630,000.00 [449,118 U.S. dollars] has been taken from the parish accounts through the issuing of irregular cheques,” Archbishop Michael Mulhall said in a letter to local Franciscans.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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