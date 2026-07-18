Catholic World News

Omaha man arrested for allegedly threatening to blow up Catholic school, kill nuns

July 18, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A 32-year-old man was arrested in Omaha, Nebraska, after he was linked to a threatening Facebook post.

“I’m going to shoot up this school and kill [the governor’s] children and a few nuns,” the post stated.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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