Catholic World News

Archbishop asks India’s Supreme Court to address violence against Christians

July 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on Catholic Connect

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Peter Machado of Bengaluru petitioned the Supreme Court of India to address violence against Christians.

“According to the petition, more than 800 incidents of violence against Christians were documented in 2025, while 285 incidents were reported during the first six months of 2026,” Catholic Connect, a website of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India, reported.

The prelate’s petition called for “preventive policing through practical and enforceable court directions, strict accountability for vigilante violence, fair application of criminal law so that victims are not criminalized, and enhanced protection for Christian communities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!