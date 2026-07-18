Catholic World News

Missouri enacts Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act

July 18, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Bill Kehoe of Missouri signed into law the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

The law establishes that “any licensed, registered, or certified health care provider present in the provider’s professional capacity at the time a child is born alive during or after an abortion or attempted abortion shall exercise the same degree of professional skill, care, and diligence to preserve the life, health, and comfort of the child as a reasonably diligent and conscientious provider would render to any other child born alive at the same gestational age.”

In addition, the law provides that “any person who knowingly performs or attempts to perform an overt act that kills a child born alive shall be guilty of first-degree murder.”

The legislation passed the state house in a 102-46 vote and the state senate in an 18-14 vote.

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