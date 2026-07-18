Catholic World News

Reject violence, Zambia’s bishops urge in election statement

July 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: As Zambia prepares for its general election on August 13, the nation’s bishops called for the rejection of violence.

“No political office, no electoral victory, and no grievance, political or otherwise, can ever justify aggression, intimidation, or the shedding of blood,” they said in their July 16 statement, amid election-related violence. “Let this election be conducted honestly, let its results be announced transparently, and let the verdict of the Zambian people, once fairly given, be honored by all.”

Located in southern Africa, the nation of 21.4 million (map) is 87% Christian (44% Catholic), 10% ethnic religionist, and 2% Baháʼí.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!