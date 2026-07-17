Catholic World News

Houston archbishop calls for prayer following ICE shooting

July 17, 2026

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Joe Vásquez of Galveston-Houston, Texas, called for prayer following the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by an ICE agent.

Archbishop Vásquez called for “prayer for Mr. Salgado Araujo, his family, and all those affected by fear and anxiety. Also, please join us in praying for unity and peace in our community and nation.”

The prelate added:

As a society, we need to see and treat each other as men and women created in the image and likeness of God, including our immigrant brothers and sisters, our elected officials, as well as our law enforcement officers. Violence and disrespect will only lead to more fear and division. The U.S. Catholic Bishops have repeatedly called for enforcement efforts that are targeted, proportional, and humane.

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