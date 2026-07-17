Catholic World News

Cardinal You Heung-sik: 1st vocation ministry is a happy priest

July 17, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a gathering of priests in Paraguay, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy said that “the first vocation ministry is the witness of a happy priest.”

“A young Paraguayan who sees his parish priest praying deeply, administering the sacraments with joy, proclaiming the Word with passion, living out fraternity with enthusiasm, and bearing witness to charity in daily life, will more readily hear the voice of the Master, who never ceases to call men to the beautiful life of the ministerial priesthood,” Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik said in an address at the major seminary in Asunción, the nation’s capital, during the National Day of the Clergy.

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