Catholic World News

Albano diocese organizes concert in Pope’s honor

July 17, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Albano, in which Castel Gandolfo is located, has organized a concert in honor of Pope Leo. The July 18 concert will include works by Niccolò Paganini and Vincenzo Bellini.

“The renewed presence of the Holy Father in our diocesan territory has filled our local Church and its people with joy,” said Bishop Vincenzo Viva.

Since 1626, many popes have spent time at the papal summer residence. Pope Francis did not do so after 2013; Pope Leo resumed the custom last year. Likewise, in 2013, Pope Francis skipped a classical musical concert at which he was scheduled to appear, reportedly saying, “I am not a Renaissance prince who listens to music instead of working.”

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