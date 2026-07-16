Catholic World News

Montfort Missionaries sell former seminary to United American Muslim Association

July 16, 2026

» Continue to this story on Long Island Business News

CWN Editor's Note: The Montfort Missionaries sold their former seminary in Bay Shore, New York, to the United American Muslim Association for $5.2 million. The 15-acre property was previously slated to sold to an assisted-living facility company, but the planned sale encountered vocal local opposition.

The Montfort Missionaries bade farewell to the property in April, after a century of presence there.

The United American Muslim Association plans to open a boarding school at the former seminary.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu16 July
Ordinary Time

Thursday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Image for Thursday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Today is the Optional Memorial of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Sacred Scripture celebrated the beauty of Carmel where the prophet Elijah defended the purity of Israel's faith in the living God. In the twelfth century, hermits withdrew to that mountain and later founded the Carmelite order devoted to the…

Learn more about this day.

July Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: