Catholic World News

Montfort Missionaries sell former seminary to United American Muslim Association

July 16, 2026

» Continue to this story on Long Island Business News

CWN Editor's Note: The Montfort Missionaries sold their former seminary in Bay Shore, New York, to the United American Muslim Association for $5.2 million. The 15-acre property was previously slated to sold to an assisted-living facility company, but the planned sale encountered vocal local opposition.

The Montfort Missionaries bade farewell to the property in April, after a century of presence there.

The United American Muslim Association plans to open a boarding school at the former seminary.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!