Catholic World News

Colorado bishop leads Rosary outside new ICE facility

July 16, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Jorge Rodríguez of Denver prayed the Rosary outside a Colorado prison that is being repurposed as an ICE facility. The bishop was joined by an advisor to the Latin American and Caribbean Episcopal Council (CELAM) and by Luca Casarini, whose organization seeks to rescue refugees whose boats have capsized in the Mediterranean Sea.

“As believers, we believe in the power of prayer,” said Bishop Rodríguez. “We acknowledge something sad and tragic may happen in this place, but for us this is just a symbolic way of expressing our concern, and to bring this concern to our most powerful God who will help us to do the right thing. That is why we are here.”

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