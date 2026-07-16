Catholic World News

USCCB calls on Trump administration to reconsider support for IVF

July 16, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Noting that in vitro fertilization (IVF) “kills countless children and violates others’ rights and dignity,” the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops called upon the Trump administration to reconsider a proposed regulation that would expand IVF insurance coverage.

“We urge the Departments to refocus the rule on therapeutic, restorative treatments, and to abandon its inclusion of IVF, which is profoundly flawed both legally and morally,” the USCCB’s general counsel and associate general counsel wrote at the conclusion of their 17-page public comment.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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