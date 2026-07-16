Catholic World News

Arkansas gains top ranking in Religious Liberty in the States report

July 16, 2026

» Continue to this story on First Liberty Institute

CWN Editor's Note: Arkansas gained the top ranking in the 2026 Religious Liberty in the States report, compiled by First Liberty Institute’s Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy.

The report, published annually, assesses states on the basis of 20 religious liberty safeguards. The states with the highest rankings are Arkansas, Tennessee, and Florida; the lowest ranked are Michigan (48), Vermont (49), and New York (50).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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