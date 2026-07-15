Catholic World News

Australian Catholic school organization under investigation for political donations

July 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on The Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: The organization that oversees and represents Catholic schools in the Australian state of New South Wales is the subject of an anti-corruption investigation over campaign contributions to the Liberal Party.

“It is alleged the donations were arranged and approved by the Catholic Schools NSW chief executive, Dallas McInerney, to recruit or renew members to the party,” The Guardian reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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