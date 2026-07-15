Catholic World News

Australian Catholic school organization under investigation for political donations

July 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on The Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: The organization that oversees and represents Catholic schools in the Australian state of New South Wales is the subject of an anti-corruption investigation over campaign contributions to the Liberal Party.

“It is alleged the donations were arranged and approved by the Catholic Schools NSW chief executive, Dallas McInerney, to recruit or renew members to the party,” The Guardian reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Wed15 July
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Bonaventure, Bishop and Doctor of the Church

Image for Memorial of St. Bonaventure, Bishop and Doctor of the Church

Today is the Memorial of St. Bonaventure (1221-1274), who was born in Italy in 1221. He joined the Franciscan Order and went to Paris for his studies. He was made General of his Order and deserves to be reckoned its second founder for his work in consolidating an institution that was as yet ill-defined in…

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