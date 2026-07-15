Catholic World News

Nigerian president assures Archbishop Gallagher of commitment to freedom of worship

July 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, traveled to Nigeria from July 2-7 to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and Africa’s most populous nation.

In a detailed article on the trip, published on July 14, the Vatican newspaper reported on Archbishop Gallagher’s meeting with President Bola Tinubu, who is Muslim:

During the cordial discussion, the good relations between the two parties were highlighted, as was the Catholic Church’s contribution to Nigerian society, particularly in the fields of education and interreligious dialogue.



President Tinubu reaffirmed his government’s commitment to promoting religious harmony and guaranteeing freedom of worship for all citizens. He also praised the contribution of Catholic bishops and other religious leaders in fostering peace and tolerance.

Located in West Africa, Nigeria, a nation of 243 million (map), is the world’s sixth most populous country. The nation is 47% Muslim, 46% Christian (11% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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