Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper highlights European heat waves

July 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page article in its July 14 edition to the ongoing European heat waves.

“While June 2026 will be remembered as one of the hottest months on record, the data for July are equally concerning so far,” Davide Dionisi reported in “Nella morsa del caldo” (In the grip of the heat). “Across Europe, France and England experienced their hottest June on record, while the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands recorded their second-hottest June in history, with all-time temperature records set in several locations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!