Catholic World News

Kenyan bishop warns women not to tempt priests

July 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on Tuko News (Kenya)

CWN Editor's Note: A Kenyan bishop urged women who intend to tempt priests not to do so.

“For those intending to tempt priests and force them into affairs that go against their beliefs and priestly calling, please stop,” Bishop Hieronymus Emusugut Joya, I.M.C., of Maralal said yesterday. “These priests are human and have feelings. If you convince them, they might fall.”

On July 12, Bishop Joya suspended 15% of his priests and enacted disciplinary measures, including a 7:00 PM curfew and a ban on overnight guests in priests’ residences without his permission.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Wed15 July
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Memorial of St. Bonaventure, Bishop and Doctor of the Church

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Today is the Memorial of St. Bonaventure (1221-1274), who was born in Italy in 1221. He joined the Franciscan Order and went to Paris for his studies. He was made General of his Order and deserves to be reckoned its second founder for his work in consolidating an institution that was as yet ill-defined in…

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