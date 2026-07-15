Catholic World News

Mob violence against Pakistani Christian family averted

July 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The executive director of the Pakistani bishops’ Catholic Commission for Peace and Justice said in an interview that mob violence against a Christian family in Baldia Town was averted on July 9.

Naeem Yousaf Gill told Vatican News that a torn page of the Qur’an, along with a picture of the Christian shopkeeper and his mother, was mailed to someone. Soon, a violent mob gathered outside the shopkeeper’s home.

Gill said that the Commission swiftly drew on connections gained through interreligious dialogue. To Gill’s great surprise, Muslim clerics, seminary students, and local politicians intervened, and police dispersed the mob. Thus, said Gill, “interreligious dialogue has great significance. It should be continued. It will break the barriers.”

“The Christian community feels unprotected and vulnerable in Pakistan due to repeated incidents,” he said. “The allegation is levelled against one person; however, if the accused is Christian, the whole community pays the price.”

“The Catholics in Pakistan are living a hard life,” Gill added. “They are facing discrimination, humiliation and hatred in all spheres of their lives. Still struggling to live with dignity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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