Catholic World News

Retired archbishop defends SSPX, says Pope Leo ‘no longer represents the Church’

July 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: The retired bishop of Karaganda, Kazakhstan, defended the Society of Saint Pius X and offered strong criticism of the Vatican.

Archbishop Jan Paweł Lenga, M.I.C., said that “it was worth seeing the consecration of the bishops of the Society of St Pius X: what peace, what joy, what prayerful atmosphere, what solemnity! Nothing like that can be seen in the post-conciliar Church anymore.”

“The See of Peter has been occupied by people who have nothing to do with Christ,” Archbishop Lenga continued. “Prevost’s approval of the excommunication is proof that he no longer represents the Church that follows Jesus and leads people to salvation.”

AdVaticanum reported that the Diocese of Włocławek, Poland, had earlier imposed restrictions on Archbishop Lenga “after a series of public interventions directed against Pope Francis. The disciplinary measures prohibited him from preaching at Mass and speaking to the media, although Archbishop Lenga immediately rejected the sanctions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!