Catholic World News

Counterterrorism police take control of investigation into Ann Widdecombe’s murder

July 14, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: British counterterrorism police took control of the investigation into the murder of Ann Widdecombe, an English pro-life Catholic politician who was killed last week.

Neil Farage, head of the Reform UK party, paid tribute to Widdecombe as “without doubt, the best-known and most outstanding female politician in Britain since Margaret Thatcher.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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