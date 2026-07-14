Catholic World News

SSPX appeals excommunication decree

July 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on Society of Saint Pius X

CWN Editor's Note: Citing canon 1734 of the 1983 Code of Canon Law, the Society of Saint Pius X announced it filed a preliminary recourse against the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s July 2 decree declaring that six SSPX bishops had incurred automatic excommunication.

The Society stated that its request, submitted to the same dicastery, “constitutes the mandatory preliminary step before the possible introduction of a hierarchical recourse” and “has the effect of suspending the execution of the decree.”

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