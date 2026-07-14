Catholic World News

25 Caracas churches damaged in June earthquakes

July 14, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The vicar general of the Archdiocese of Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, said that 25 churches there were damaged in the recent earthquakes.

Father Neptalí Balza said at the majority of these churches, Masses are now being held outdoors.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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