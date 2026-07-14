Catholic World News

Nigerian priest commits suicide in Massachusetts

July 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: A 54-year-old Nigerian priest who ministered in the Archdiocese of Boston for the last five years killed himself as his religious-worker visa was set to expire and his superior directed him to return to his home Diocese of Abakaliki.

“We are still in shock and trauma processing the sudden death of our beloved priest,” Father Benjamin Madu, said Bishop Ernest Obodo, apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Abakaliki.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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