Catholic World News

Prelates gather in Washington to discuss future of Catholic-Orthodox dialogue

July 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on Orientale Lumen Foundation

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic and Orthodox prelates, including the secretary of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity and the Orthodox co-chairman of the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue Between the Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church, are taking part in the 30th Oriental Lumen Conference in Washington.

“After three decades of Orientale Lumen conferences, ecumenical dialogue between Eastern Orthodox, Eastern Catholic, and Roman Catholic Christians has reached a critical stage,” according to the Orientale Lumen Foundation. “The central ecclesiological question today is no longer whether consensus is possible, but how this convergence is to be received and embodied in the life of the Church of Jesus Christ.”

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