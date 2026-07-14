Catholic World News

Cardinal Pizzaballa: To foster peace, listen and see others as persons

July 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at Re-Imagine Peace, an event in Florence that featured Israeli and Palestinian musicians, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem emphasized the importance of seeing the other not as “an enemy, not a threat, nor a category, but a person.”

“Listening should be one of the most revolutionary acts at our disposal,” Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, O.F.M., said on July 12. “Listening does not mean agreeing; it does not mean abandoning one’s own convictions. It means acknowledging that the pain of the other exists even when it does not coincide with our own.”

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