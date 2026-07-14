Catholic World News

French military school refused to consider pupils from independent Catholic schools

July 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on The European Conservative

CWN Editor's Note: A Le Figaro investigation found that a prestigious French military secondary school refused to consider pupils from independent Catholic schools despite their reputation for academic excellence.

The students whose applications were not considered all attended traditionalist Catholic schools, either affiliated with the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest or with the Society of Saint Pius X.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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