Catholic World News

Spanish priest sentenced to 52 years in prison

July 13, 2026

» Continue to this story on El País (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: A priest of the Diocese of Malaga, Spain, was sentenced to 52 years in prison for drugging, and sexually assaulting four women and filming his victims, three of whom were raped.

The 35-year-old priest, identified only as “Father Fran” in the article, was ordained in 2012; the crimes took place between 2015 and 2018. The priest was jailed in 2023 after “his girlfriend, with whom he lived in Melilla, discovered the images of the abuse on a hard drive,” El País reported.

The court also ordered the diocese to pay over 400,000 euros ($457,000) to the victims.

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