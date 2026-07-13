Catholic World News

Chicago’s Father Pfleger removed from ministry following new abuse allegation

July 13, 2026

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Chicago

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago announced that he asked Father Michael Pfleger to step aside from ministry following a new abuse allegation. The alleged incident took place over three decades ago.

“I have no memory of this girl, nor do countless others who have been at St. Sabina for those years,” the priest said as he denied the allegation. “The statement she has supposedly made is absolutely not true, and the facts will show that this is just an attempt by someone who is either being unfairly manipulated by others to hurt my reputation, or who is simply trying to make money by making false accusations.”

In 2021, and again in 2022, Father Pfleger was accused of abuse and then reinstated to ministry following an investigation.

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