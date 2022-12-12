Catholic World News

Chicago priest Father Pfleger reinstated following latest accusation of sexual abuse

December 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNN

CWN Editor's Note: Father Michael Pfleger, a controversial priest who was once briefly suspended by the late Cardinal Francis George, had been restored to ministry by Cardinal Blase Cupich following an accusation of sexual abuse of minors.



In October, Father Pfleger was accused by a man in his late 40s of sexually abusing him when he was a minor. The archdiocesan review board “concluded that there is no reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty of these allegations,” the board said in a statement.



In January 2021, Cardinal Cupich removed Father Pfleger from ministry following an abuse allegation; two other men soon alleged abuse. In May 2021, the prelate reinstated Father Pfleger to ministry following an investigation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!