Catholic World News

India’s bishops stress religious-freedom concerns in letter to cabinet minister

July 13, 2026

» Continue to this story on Conference of Catholic Bishops of India

CWN Editor's Note: The leaders of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India highlighted religious-freedom concerns in a memorandum to Amit Shah, the Union Minister of Home Affairs.

The prelates discussed their concerns about an amendment to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act that would allow Church property to be seized in some circumstances.

The bishops also called on the government to “restore lasting peace, communal harmony, and normalcy” in the strife-torn state of Manipur, which is 41% Hindu and 41% Christian.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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