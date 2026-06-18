Catholic World News

India’s bishops declare national day of prayer against property-seizure legislation

June 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on The Telegraph

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Anthony Poola of Hyderabad, the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, asked his brother bishops to join him in a June 28 national day of prayer ahead of parliamentary consideration of an amendment to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act.

The amendment “provides for setting up a government authority to seize properties bought or developed on foreign funds if the government license is canceled or not renewed,” EWTN News reported—thus allowing for the seizure of Church property in some circumstances.

Cardinal Poola called for initiatives such as Eucharistic adoration, the Rosary, and voluntary fasting, as well as the signing of petitions against the legislation.

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