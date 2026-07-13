Catholic World News

British man arrested on suspicion of murdering pro-life Catholic politician Ann Widdecombe

July 13, 2026

» Continue to this story on BBC

CWN Editor's Note: Devon and Cornwall Police arrested a man on suspicion of murdering Ann Widdecombe, an English pro-life Catholic politician was was killed last week.

“The suspect, who is a white British national, is now in police custody,” police said in a statement. “At this time, there is still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism related incident.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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