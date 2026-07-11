Catholic World News

German ‘Church tax miracle’ continues with revenues up, membership down

July 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Despite the loss of 307,117 Catholics in 2025, German dioceses received additional revenue from the Kirchensteuer (Church tax). Revenue rose from 6.628 billion euros ($7.58 billion) in 2024 to 6.751 billion euros ($7.72 billion) in 2025.

“In Germany, religious communities that are corporations under public law have a right to levy taxes on their members,” The Pillar explained. “Every person in Germany who is officially registered as a member of the Catholic Church is required to pay church tax equivalent to 8-9% of their income tax liability, depending on the region in which they live.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Sat11 July
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Memorial of St. Benedict, Abbot

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Today is the Memorial of St. Benedict (480-547), who was born at Nursia in Umbria in about 480 and was sent to Rome to be educated, but soon left the world to live a solitary life at Subiaco. After living in a cave in the mountains for two years as a hermit, he had acquired such a reputation that disciples…

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