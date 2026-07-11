Catholic World News

US, Canadian Jesuits announce reduction in novitiates

July 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on Detroit Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: The five Jesuit provincials in Canada and the United States announced the reduction of the number of novitiates in the two nations from five to two.

One will be based in Culver City, California; the other, in Detroit, Michigan.

“Running five novitiates takes an awful lot of Jesuit staff of very good people,” said Father Joseph Daoust, S.J., superior of the Detroit Jesuit community. “You have to have three or four Jesuits in each of the novitiates, who usually are more senior Jesuits who serve as the formators of the novices. If we could put the novices in only two novitiates rather than five, we would save an awful lot of very valuable manpower for other works of the Society of Jesus.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!