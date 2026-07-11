Catholic World News

India’s Latin-rite bishops clarify norms on biritual faculties

July 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on Catholic Connect

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission for Canon Law and Legislative Texts of the Latin-rite Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) clarified canonical norms on biritual faculties, according to Catholic Connect, a CCBI website.

The commission stated that bishops do not have the authority to confer biritual faculties but must seek permission from the Apostolic See. Such faculties are to be granted for only a five-year period, and priests should seek them only to meet a genuine pastoral need, rather than because of “devotional attraction.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Memorial of St. Benedict, Abbot

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Today is the Memorial of St. Benedict (480-547), who was born at Nursia in Umbria in about 480 and was sent to Rome to be educated, but soon left the world to live a solitary life at Subiaco. After living in a cave in the mountains for two years as a hermit, he had acquired such a reputation that disciples…

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