Catholic World News

India’s Latin-rite bishops clarify norms on biritual faculties

July 11, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Commission for Canon Law and Legislative Texts of the Latin-rite Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) clarified canonical norms on biritual faculties, according to Catholic Connect, a CCBI website.

The commission stated that bishops do not have the authority to confer biritual faculties but must seek permission from the Apostolic See. Such faculties are to be granted for only a five-year period, and priests should seek them only to meet a genuine pastoral need, rather than because of “devotional attraction.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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