Catholic World News

Parish becomes relief center in earthquake-ravaged La Guaira

July 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: A parish in La Guaira, Venezuela, that survived the recent earthquakes has become a key center for relief efforts.

“The cathedral suffered extensive damage, and several churches will have to be demolished because of the effects of the earthquakes,” Vatican News reported. Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish remains structurally sound despite damage to the altar and the fall of statues from their niches.

“Never stop praying for Venezuela,” said Father Antonio Rella, the parish priest. “Not everyone can help materially, but a daily prayer for us is worth so much, because it reaches the throne of God, where it bears fruit.”

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