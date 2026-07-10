Catholic World News

Paulist priest celebrates Stonewall Pride Mass

July 10, 2026

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: A Paulist priest recently celebrated a Pride Mass outside the Stonewall National Monument in New York, as part of his parish’s Out at St. Paul ministry.

“To all those who have suffered because of our Church, please hear this: first, I’m sorry,” Father Chris Lawton, C.S.P., preached. “I am sorry for the times that the Church has not recognized the presence of God in you, and for the times it has implicitly encouraged others to do the same.”

“I want to apologize to our transgender siblings, who continue to face unique injustice in this Church, and at this time in the life of our country as well,” Father Lawton added.

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