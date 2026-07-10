Catholic World News

Latin American, Caribbean dioceses advocate against mining abuses

July 10, 2026

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Fides News Agency, the agency of the Pontifical Mission Societies, reported on recent efforts by Latin American and Caribbean dioceses to advocate for communities adversely affected by mining.

“Our only concern is to safeguard the life of every human being,” said Bishop Rafael Valdivieso of Chitré, Panama. “Anything that endangers human health and life represents a serious risk.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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