Catholic World News

Archbishop Gänswein renews call for repeal of restrictions on traditional Latin Mass

July 10, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Echoing an appeal he made last week, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, the former prefect of the Papal Household and private secretary of the late Pope Benedict, renewed his repeal for the lifting of restrictions on the traditional Latin Mass.

Archbishop Gänswein, now apostolic nuncio to three Baltic nations, said in an interview that Summorum Pontificum, Pope Benedict’s 2007 document permitting wider celebration of the extraordinary form, bore fruit “especially for young people, and this can be seen first of all in the increasing numbers of the Paris-Chartres pilgrimage every year.”

“These young people are nourished by the beauty of the liturgy; they are not at all opposed to the Second Vatican Council,” he continued. “It is not true that those who have a traditional liturgical sensibility and participate in the Tridentine Masses are anti-conciliar.”

In 2021, Pope Francis repealed the provisions of Summorum Pontificum when he issued Traditionis Custodes, his 2021 document restricting the extraordinary form of the Mass.

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