Catholic World News

Caritas Venezuela distributes 7,000 tons of food, water to earthquake victims

July 10, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Venezuela, the charitable agency of the Church in Venezuela, reported that it has distributed 4,031 tons of water and 3,247 tons of food to more than 8,000 families affected by the recent earthquakes.

The agency also report that it has received 14,700 tons of humanitarian aid.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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