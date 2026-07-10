Catholic World News

Nigerian Archbishop Akubeze dies at 69; remembered as ‘pillar of orthodox truth’

July 10, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Augustine Akubeze, the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria from 2018 to 2022, died on July 9 at the age of 69.

“He firmly stood as a pillar of orthodox truth,” said Father Michael Banjo, secretary general of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, the administrative arm of the bishops’ conference. “His voice did not tickle ears but fed souls, bringing to light his episcopal motto: ‘Ut Testimonium perhibeam veritati’ (Jn 18:37), which means ‘That I may bear witness to the Truth.’”

“He demonstrated always by his gentleness and quiet disposition that genuine authority in the church is not measured by power but by service and this was a result of his deep level of spirituality,” Father Banjo added.

Archbishop Akubeze was appointed founding bishop of Uromi in 2005 and archbishop of Benin City in 2011.

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