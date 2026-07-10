Catholic World News

3,344 candidates for sainthood in Spain

July 10, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Citing a report from the Spanish Episcopal Conference, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints said that there are currently 3,344 candidates for sainthood in Spain.

In his overview of Spanish canonization causes, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro said that the 3,344 candidates are included in 53 causes of martyrdom (48 from the 20th century), 292 causes of heroic virtue, one cause for the offering of one’s life, and one for equipollent canonization. 148 of the candidates have been declared venerable.

Cardinal Semeraro added:

Significant, too, is the number of causes concerning founders: 71 from religious institutes and 11 from secular institutes.



The total number of Blesseds (including those recognized via martyrdom decrees as of 2026) stands at 2,449; of these, 2,404 are martyrs from the religious persecution in Spain during the 20th century. The remaining 45 causes are based on heroic virtue and include 2 cardinals, 1 diocesan bishop, 7 diocesan priests, 4 religious priests, 2 male religious, 22 female religious, and 7 laypeople.

Cardinal Semeraro encouraged other episcopal conferences to follow the example of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, which established an Office for the Causes of Saints in 2001.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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