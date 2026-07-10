Catholic World News

Irish Primate, Anglican leader denounce burning of mosque replica

July 10, 2026

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference

CWN Editor's Note: The Primate of All Ireland and the head of the Anglican Church of Ireland issued a joint statement today denouncing the burning of a mosque replica in a bonfire.

“Jesus tells the story of the Good Samaritan to teach his disciples that they have a duty to those who differ from them in terms of religious belief and cultural tradition,” said Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh and Anglican Archbishop John McDowell. “Jesus teaches that people who differ from us are not simply to be tolerated; they are to be respected, cared for and loved.”

“The targeting of the Muslim community through crude symbols and threats of violence by sinister forces undermines these Gospel principles of respect and compassion as well as freedom of religion which is a fundamental principle of a democratic society,” the prelates continued, adding:

Christians of all traditions would be aghast at the wanton destruction of Christian imagery. Likewise, we should be appalled at the provocative denigration of symbols associated with faiths that are sincerely held by others.

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