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Archbishop Cordileone: California is abusing power against pro-life pregnancy centers

July 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on @ArchCordileone

CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of San Francisco said that the State of California is abusing its power as it uses commercial fraud statutes against pro-life pregnancy centers.

“Using commercial fraud statutes to shut down access to full medical information and the full range of freedom of choice is an abuse of power by the state of CA, especially given zero complaints and saved lives,” Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone wrote in a social media post.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Thu9 July
Ordinary Time

Thursday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Augustine Zhao Rong, Priest, and Companions, Martyrs

Image for Thursday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Augustine Zhao Rong, Priest, and Companions, Martyrs

The Church commemorates the Optional Memorial of Saint Augustine Zhao Rong (1746-1815). He was a Chinese diocesan priest who was martyred with his 119 other Chinese Catholics. Among their number was an eighteen-year-old boy, Chi Zhuzi, who cried out to those who had just cut off his right arm and were…

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