Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone: California is abusing power against pro-life pregnancy centers

July 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on @ArchCordileone

CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of San Francisco said that the State of California is abusing its power as it uses commercial fraud statutes against pro-life pregnancy centers.

“Using commercial fraud statutes to shut down access to full medical information and the full range of freedom of choice is an abuse of power by the state of CA, especially given zero complaints and saved lives,” Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone wrote in a social media post.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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