Catholic World News

House speaker welcomes new nuncio

July 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on Speaker of the House

CWN Editor's Note: Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), the Speaker of the House of Representatives and a Southern Baptist, extended congratulations to Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, who was appointed in March as apostolic nuncio to the United States.

In his July 1 letter to Archbishop Caccia, Rep. Johnson wrote that Archbishop John Carroll, the nation’s first bishop, “would be proud to know that today, nearly 150 members of Congress and six of our nine justices on the U.S. Supreme Court are Catholic.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Thu9 July
Ordinary Time

Thursday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Augustine Zhao Rong, Priest, and Companions, Martyrs

Image for Thursday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Augustine Zhao Rong, Priest, and Companions, Martyrs

The Church commemorates the Optional Memorial of Saint Augustine Zhao Rong (1746-1815). He was a Chinese diocesan priest who was martyred with his 119 other Chinese Catholics. Among their number was an eighteen-year-old boy, Chi Zhuzi, who cried out to those who had just cut off his right arm and were…

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