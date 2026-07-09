Catholic World News

House speaker welcomes new nuncio

July 09, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), the Speaker of the House of Representatives and a Southern Baptist, extended congratulations to Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, who was appointed in March as apostolic nuncio to the United States.

In his July 1 letter to Archbishop Caccia, Rep. Johnson wrote that Archbishop John Carroll, the nation’s first bishop, “would be proud to know that today, nearly 150 members of Congress and six of our nine justices on the U.S. Supreme Court are Catholic.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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